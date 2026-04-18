Fayetteville Launches New Online Utility Billing Experience for City Customers

Fayetteville, Georgia (April 17, 2026) The City of Fayetteville is upgrading its online Utility Billing system to offer customers enhanced convenience, greater security, and an overall better experience. These upgrades are scheduled to go live on Monday, May 4, 2026.

The new Utility Billing system gives customers multiple payment options. By signing in and creating a user profile, customers may manage accounts, pay multiple bills, and participate in e-billing. There will be a quick-pay option, which allows customers to look up bills by account number and pay them without logging into the system. Customers will also have the option of securely storing their payment information in the system for convenience.

Existing customers using the current online Utility Billing system will automatically be transferred to the new system, however, they must log in to their account and create a new password when the new system is launched.

The new online Utility Billing system will also have an upgraded user dashboard featuring updates and other announcements along with portals to access user accounts.

To access the new online Utility Billing system, visit the City’s website, www.fayetteville-ga.gov/billing. Anyone with questions may contact the City of Fayetteville Water Department at 770-460-4237.