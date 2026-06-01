Free Summer Sessions of The People’s Law School Begin June 9 in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, GA — Fayette County State Court is proud to announce the return of The People’s Law School, a free summer educational series designed to bring practical legal knowledge directly to the community. The 2026 summer sessions begin June 9 and are open to the public at no cost.

The People’s Law School offers engaging presentations and discussions on a wide variety of legal topics that impact everyday life. This summer’s sessions will include topics such as:

Family Law

Accountability Courts

Business Law

Intellectual Property

And many more

The program is designed for both students and adults and provides an opportunity for community members to learn directly from judges, attorneys, and other professionals in an approachable setting.

“For nearly 20 years, The People’s Law School has focused on bringing the courthouse to the community,” said Judge Jason B. Thompson of Fayette County State Court. “The law affects every person’s daily life, and it is important that our citizens have access to understandable, practical legal information. Education builds trust, encourages civic engagement, and helps make the legal system more accessible to everyone.”

Over the years, The People’s Law School has featured dozens of speakers and educational sessions covering a broad range of legal and community topics. The program continues to serve as a valuable resource for Fayette County residents of all ages.

Community members interested in attending are encouraged to register in advance.

Registration Information

Phone: 770-716-4270

Email: [email protected]

Event Information

The People’s Law School

Beginning June 9, 2026

Fayetteville, Georgia

Free and open to the public

For additional information, please contact Fayette County State Court.