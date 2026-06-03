After Years of Delays, Tyrone Post Office Reopens

Residents lined up Monday morning as the Tyrone Post Office officially reopened after a three-year closure caused by a 2023 fire, restoring a service many feared might never return.

The reopening marked the end of a frustrating chapter for Tyrone residents and businesses who had been forced to travel to neighboring communities for postal services while waiting through a series of delays that extended long after repairs to the building were completed.

“It’s a bright sunny day at the post office of Tyrone,” Mayor Eric Dial said during a reopening ceremony attended by local, state, and federal officials. “We’re happy to have it open.”

The post office, originally built in 1983, was damaged by a fire in 2023. While the structure itself was rebuilt relatively quickly, the reopening process stretched on for nearly three years.

“We’re not sure if it was lightning or if it was a squirrel,” Dial said of the fire’s cause. “It was only a partial burn. The problem was the water and smoke caused the problem.”

Dial said reconstruction was completed roughly a year and a half ago, but additional approvals and operational hurdles delayed the facility’s return.

“It kind of became a town-wide joke of when is the post office going to be,” Dial said.

A question asked in Congress

U.S. Rep. Brian Jack said the final push came earlier this year when he used a congressional hearing to put the issue directly before the nation’s Postmaster General.

“The Postmaster General testified before Congress,” Jack said. “I’m a member of the Oversight and Government Reform Committee, specifically there’s a subcommittee there that oversees all postal operations.”

Jack said he questioned the Postmaster General during a public hearing and pressed for action on Tyrone’s long-delayed reopening.

“So I leveraged my perch on that committee … and I asked him on the record, in front of all the cameras and all the people, what he was going to do to help us accelerate its reconstruction,” Jack said.

According to Jack, the hearing prompted immediate communication between the Postal Service and his office.

“That call to action led them to swiftly engage,” he said.

The post office reopened Monday morning with retail services available to customers. Former post office box holders are also being contacted and may have the opportunity to reclaim their previous box numbers.

“This is a major win for our community, a major win for the town of Tyrone,” Jack said.

State Rep. Derrick Jackson praised the collaborative effort that ultimately led to the reopening.

“This is a great example when your government at the federal, state, and the local level all work together in the most collaborative, consensus way,” Jackson said.

State Sen. Marty Harbin said businesses throughout the area were eager to regain convenient access to postal services.

“Many businesses are just glad to have a local post office that they can come to pick up their mail and deliver, and have services restored,” Harbin said.

More than a building

For Tyrone resident Roxie Jackson, the reopening was about more than convenience.

Jackson, who lives in River Oaks, said she had missed the familiar atmosphere of the local post office while making trips to Peachtree City during the closure.

“It’s a nice cozy setting that feels like the small town that I grew up in,” Jackson said. “It was very friendly, the service was good, and it was just such a convenience to have it this close to our house.”

Like many residents, she said she spent years hearing projected reopening dates that never materialized.

“All of our neighbors have been [waiting],” Jackson said. “We’d get all these different dates, and then we’d look for things to happen on those dates, nothing happened.”

Some neighbors eventually gave up and began relying on other post offices, she said.

“Peachtree City is nice, but seven miles can make a difference, especially now with gas prices,” Jackson said.

Despite the convenience of electronic communication, Jackson said traditional mail still matters.

“I still believe in paper, I still believe in U.S. mail,” she said. “There’s nothing like getting a physical piece of mail, I think, with a handwritten note.”

Honoring a hometown hero

Officials also took time Monday to recognize the building’s connection to Army Sgt. Robert Collins, the Sandy Creek High School graduate who was killed in action while serving in Iraq.

Dial said one of his first questions upon learning the building would reopen was whether Collins’ commemorative plaque would be restored to its place of honor inside the facility.

“There is a tribute to Robert Collins in there,” Dial said. “Let’s make sure that Robert Collins’ plaque is up front.”

Jack noted that former Congressman Lynn Westmoreland secured congressional approval to dedicate the post office in Collins’ honor.

“When you think about service, last week we all celebrated our veterans and remembered the sacrifice of those who died in recognition of Memorial Day,” Jack said. “He’s somebody I certainly thought about on that day.”

A letter to Gacks

After the ceremony concluded, Jack stepped inside the newly reopened post office and purchased a Forever Stamp.

The stamp was destined for a special recipient: his 102-year-old grandmother, whom he affectionately calls “Gacks,” short for Grandma Jack. Jack said he is her only grandchild.

As a history enthusiast, Jack explained that members of Congress can send official correspondence through a centuries-old process known as franking, which allows congressional mail to travel without a stamp. This letter, however, was personal.

“Because this is a personal letter, it’s not used for government resources, so I’ll have to buy a stamp,” Jack said.

It was a small transaction, but one that symbolized the return of something many Tyrone residents had missed for far longer than they expected — their hometown post office.