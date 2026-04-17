“Bryan Jacob Pesotski, 38, of Fayetteville, GA, born January 22, 1988, in Wilkes-Barre, PA, passed away on April 9, 2026, surrounded by loved ones.



Even in passing, Bryan gave the gift of life as an organ donor—one final act of quiet heroism that reflects the essence of his generosity. Through this gift, his life continues in the healing of others.



Bryan graduated from The Campus of Peachtree City and continued his studies at Georgia State University. He possessed an entrepreneurial spirit and was skilled in many trades, including culinary arts, carpentry, building design, renovation, and construction. He had a unique ability to learn, adapt, and create wherever opportunity led him.



Outside of work, Bryan found joy in nature, spending time with his son, Creek, cooking for family, exploring the unknown, and challenging the ordinary with a restless curiosity.



Bryan is survived by his parents, Brian & Donna Pesotski; his son, Psalm Creek; his Pop-Pop Phil & Betty Pesotski; his aunts and uncles, Tony Vanchure, Angie England, Kim Sartini, and Jonelle & Ousman Faal; and an abundance of great-aunts, great-uncles, cousins, and friends who will carry his memory forward.

Services will be scheduled for a date in the future.

We welcome you to leave your condolences, thoughts, and memories of Bryan on our Tribute Wall.

Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville, www.mowells.com