Fayette Master Gardeners Host Plant Sale, Speaker Event in April

The Fayette Master Gardener Association will host its annual plant sale and a public speaker event this April, with both activities supporting local horticultural education and community grants.

The organization’s 16th annual plant sale is set for Saturday, April 18, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fayette County Stonewall Government Complex, 140 Stonewall Ave. W in Fayetteville. More than 1,500 plants—tended by association members and volunteers—will be available, including perennials, annuals, vegetable plants, shrubs, and trees.

Proceeds from the sale fund horticultural grants for Fayette County schools, nonprofit community groups, and local residents pursuing studies in horticulture. Payment will be accepted by cash, check, or credit card.

Later that week, the group will host its monthly meeting featuring a guest speaker open to the public. Chris Doane, president and CEO of the Southern Conservation Trust, will speak Tuesday, April 21, at The Bridge, 225 Willowbend Road in Peachtree City.

The morning program begins with a 9:30 a.m. social time, followed by the presentation at 10 a.m. A business meeting will follow at 11 a.m.

The Fayette Master Gardener Association is a nonprofit organization open to anyone interested in gardening, offering educational programming and community outreach throughout the year.

For more information, visit www.fayettemga.org or email [email protected].