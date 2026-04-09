Norman Clarke Goss, Jr., 83

Norman Clarke Goss, Jr., a devoted servant, revered leader, and beloved patriarch, passed away peacefully on April 3, 2026, in Newnan, Georgia, at the age of 83. Born on August 18, 1942, in Springfield, Massachusetts, Norman lived a life defined by faith, service, and love.

Norman dedicated his career to spreading hope and compassion as the Pastor at Hope Memorial Baptist Church, where he inspired countless individuals with his kindness and wisdom. His passion for his vocation was matched only by his commitment to his family, whom he cherished deeply.

A veteran of the Vietnam War, Norman proudly served his country as a member of the United States Air Force. His time in service instilled in him resilience and a profound appreciation for the freedoms we enjoy. His experiences and spirit of bravery left an indelible mark on all who knew him.

Beyond his dedication to ministry and nation, Norman found joy and camaraderie on the pickleball and tennis courts. His zest for these activities was contagious, often bringing together family and friends in spirited matches that were as much about laughter and connection as they were about competition.

Norman was a loving and supportive husband to his late wife, Sharon Goss, with whom he shared many cherished years. He was also a devoted father to Donna (Todd) Schweitzer and Norman Clarke Goss, III., a proud grandfather to Christi Lee, Cheryl, Jaydon, Jacob, and Andeigh, and a caring great-grandfather to his five great-grandchildren, who were a constant source of joy and blessing in his life. His surviving sister, Susan Spencer, along with his extended family and wide circle of friends, will keenly feel the loss of his unwavering strength and guidance. Norman embodied the role of a family leader with remarkable grace and compassion.

Preceded in death by his wife, parents Norman Clarke Goss, Sr., and Marie Goss, brother Brian Goss, and daughter-in-law Misty Goss, Norman now joins them in eternal peace, his legacy carried forward by all those who had the honor to know him.

Norman Clarke Goss, Jr., leaves behind not only a legacy of profound love and service but also a testament to the power of faith and family. May his memory serve as an enduring inspiration to us all.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on April 10, 2026, at the Chapel of Mowell Funeral Home, Peachtree City. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home.

We welcome you to provide your condolences, thoughts, and memories on our Tribute Wall.

Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Peachtree City, www.mowells.com