Patricia Dawn Dickson, 61, of Brooks, Georgia, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 6, 2026. Affectionately known as Dawn by her family and friends, she was born on March 3, 1965, in Atlanta, Georgia, to James William Thomas and Jimmie Lou Ivey Thomas. Dawn was a faithful Christian whose kind heart, gentle spirit, and selfless nature touched the lives of all who knew and loved her.

She is lovingly remembered by her devoted husband of 39 years, Richard Dickson; her daughters, Danielle (Clay) Hamilton and Taylor (Josiah) McBride; her cherished grandsons, Maddox, Luke, and Asa, along with a granddaughter on the way; her father-in-law, Jerry Dickson; brother-in-law, Rodney Dickson; sister-in-law, Sonia Dickson; her sister, Tamara (Brandon) Pierpont; her lifelong friend, Cathy Mote; as well as many nieces and grandnieces.

Dawn was preceded in death by her parents; her half-siblings, Raymond and Jackie Thomas; her mother-in-law, Sandra Jane Dickson; her grandmother, Sara Ivey; her beloved dog, Daylee; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

After retiring from the United States Postal Service in 2016, Dawn continued her passion for helping others by working in the front office at Mowell Funeral Home, where she served families with compassion for many years. She was deeply committed to her faith in Jesus Christ and found her greatest love in her family. Dawn treasured her role as a grandmother and took pride in celebrating her grandsons’ achievements. She enjoyed relaxing at the lake, traveling, and spending time with her daughters and their families. She found joy in the kitchen where she expressed her love through home cooked meals and sweet treats shared with family and friends. On a beautiful day, you could find Dawn in the passenger seat of one of Richard’s classic cars heading to a car show.

Dawn will be remembered for her unwavering kindness, her generous heart, and her deep love for others. Her legacy will live on through her husband, daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, extended family and the many friends whose lives she touched.

A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, April 9, 2026, at 7:00 PM in the Chapel of Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Fayetteville, with Pastor Dennis Watson officiating. Visitation will take place prior to the service from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Friends and family are invited to share their condolences, memories, and thoughts on the Tribute Wall.

In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to Coco’s Cupboard in honor of Dawn.

https://secure.qgiv.com/for/cocosdonate

Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville, www.mowells.com