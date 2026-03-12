Annette Marie Doyle, 76

Annette Marie Doyle, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, passed away peacefully on February 26, 2026, in Peachtree City, Georgia at the age of 76. Annette was born in West Bend, Wisconsin to Mary Anne Van Driel Ripple and Donald Ripple. She was a model eldest child, much admired and adored by her six siblings. She spent her elementary school days at Holy Angels Grade School. At West Bend High, Annette was elected May Queen and was on the Dolphins synchronized swim team. In 1964, the Ripple family moved to Madison WI, where Annette attended Edgewood High School with characteristic positivity and optimism. She received an elementary education degree from University of Wisconsin-Madison. During her UW-Madison years, Annette fell in love with Michael Doyle, one of her Edgewood High School classmates, and they married in 1971. Annette had the great pleasure of teaching for several years at Saint Dennis and Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic schools in Madison. When Annette and Mike’s first child, Michael Jr., was born, she dedicated herself to motherhood. All agree that she was a smashing success at being a mother, then a grandmother of 10.

Annette’s life was a testament to love and devotion. A fiercely loyal, caring, and supportive wife to her husband, Mike, she embraced her family wholeheartedly, nurturing them and loving them unconditionally. Her children – Michael Jr. (Erin), Patrick (Meghan), and Kristen (Cody) – were her pride and joy, and she cherished every moment spent with her treasured grandchildren – Andrew, Isabelle, Thomas, Anna, Brendan, Connor, Maddie, Caelan, Kendyll, and Charlie. In return, her grandchildren treasured their “Dahma” due to her patience, love, consistency in feeding them their favorite foods, and making them all feel like the most important person on earth. She is remembered fondly by her siblings Thomas Ripple, Diane Roach, Helen Koberstein, Susie Ripple Welke, and Katie Ripple.

Her faith and love for her community shone brightly through her committed participation in baking for the homeless and cooking for functions at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Annette had an unyielding passion for cooking, reading, listening to classical music, going to church, gardening, playing tennis, spending time at the family cabin, and especially watching her grandchildren’s sports games, which kept her spirit youthful and lively. An avid sports fan, she followed the Atlanta Braves and Green Bay Packers passionately. Her love for desserts was equally legendary, always leaving friends and family looking forward to her next sweet creation. She brought joy to the world wherever she went, engaging in friendly conversation and oftentimes sharing homemade desserts with everyone from the family’s auto mechanic, to Mike Sr.’s professional colleagues, to even grocery store cashiers, with whom she would quickly find ways to work into the conversation that she is from Wisconsin and loves the cold weather. She was as great of a listener as she was a talker, never cutting off anyone in a conversation and always patiently listening. Annette was revered and served as a role model for so many due to her personality traits: polite, thoughtful, generous, selfless, jovial, not a pretentious bone in her body, endlessly forgiving, and always looking for the best in others.

Preceding Annette in death were her parents, Donald and Mary Anne Ripple, and her dear sister, Mary Carol Boyle.

Services to honor Annette’s remarkable life will be held at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Madison, WI. Visitation will be at 10:00 am on Monday, March 23rd followed by a Mass at 11:00 am, with lunch following.