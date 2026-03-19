Panda Fest Returns to Atlanta April 3–5 at Atlantic Station

The Citizen
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Panda Fest Returns to Atlanta April 3–5 at Atlantic Station

The Citizen
Share this Post
Views 158 | Comments 0

Panda Fest will return to Atlanta April 3–5, bringing a three-day celebration of Asian food, culture, and performance back to Atlantic Station.

Now in its third year in Atlanta, the festival will take place at the Pinnacle Lot and will feature expanded programming, additional vendors, and new interactive experiences for 2026.

At the center of the festival is food. More than 80 vendors and food trucks will offer over 200 dishes inspired by cuisines from across Asia, ranging from street food favorites to festival-exclusive creations. Vendors from across the country will join Atlanta-area participants, creating a mix of national and local flavors.

Beyond the food, Panda Fest will include an artisan marketplace featuring apparel, artwork, accessories, and cultural goods. Live performances and demonstrations are scheduled throughout the weekend, including cultural arts and contemporary acts.

Interactive attractions and themed installations — including oversized panda displays and family-friendly activities — are also expected to return.

“Atlanta has always been a special city for Panda Fest,” said founder BiuBiu Xu. “This spring, we’re bringing back everything people have come to love, along with new vendors, performances, and experiences.”

The festival’s return comes as Panda Fest continues expanding nationwide, drawing large crowds in cities across the country.

Event details:

  • Dates & times:
    • Friday, April 3: 4–10 p.m.
    • Saturday, April 4: 10 a.m.–10 p.m.
    • Sunday, April 5: 10 a.m.–8 p.m.
  • Location: Atlantic Station, Pinnacle Lot, 221 20th St., Atlanta

Tickets are available online, with general admission and VIP options. VIP packages include additional amenities such as shaded seating, private restrooms, and exclusive experiences.

The event will be held rain or shine unless severe weather requires cancellation.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit pandafests.com or follow @pandafestatlanta on Instagram.

The Citizen

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