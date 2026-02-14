Bites and Backflips: A Birthday Night at Rumi’s and the Alliance

If the Alliance Theatre hadn’t generously donated a pair of tickets to the Midwest Food Bank fundraiser last fall, I might not have seen a show on my birthday this year. But my silent auction high bid turned into a built-in celebration.

My husband had done the thoughtful work of reserving the tickets from our vouchers and finding a great restaurant near the Woodruff Arts Center. Then, in what may have been a reverse-Uno birthday gift, he caught the cold I had last week. So instead of a date night, my favorite mom and I headed into Atlanta — straight into 40 extra minutes of traffic.

My considerate husband called ahead to make sure mom and I could still be seated. So we pulled up to Rumi’s Kitchen at Colony Square slightly frazzled — and immediately discovered what I can only describe as a dinner-and-theatre hack.

Valet parking, normally $35 for the evening, is fully covered by the restaurant.

Before we even tasted a bite, we were happy.

Low light, good plates, and a very good salad

Inside, Rumi’s is low light and elegance with a subtle driving beat in the background. I was underdressed — but it was my birthday, and at least I didn’t wear that suit. The menu is one of those where everything sounds good. If you love The BeiRut in Peachtree City, you’ll feel right at home here.

We started with the seasonal Kale & Grapefruit Salad, recommended by our fabulous waitress Maria. Pickled fennel, pepita, sesame, and a poppyseed-walnut dressing made it everything right about tart, crispy, and creamy all at once. My mom gushed. I agreed. It was vegetables behaving beautifully.

Then came the Roasted Cauliflower with Urfa chili, shallot torshi, and lemon aioli. It wasn’t spicy — it was beautifully spiced. The florets were charred and roasted, a little crispy on the outside and perfectly soft inside. The lemon aioli added just enough creaminess to pull it all together. It was cooked to perfection. I love roasted cauliflower, and this may have been my favorite version yet.

As those appetizers arrived, so did warm pita with creamy cheese, herbs, and walnuts — simply presented as part of the experience. That’s what Rumi’s does well. It feels intentional. Even the slightly irregular pottery plates add to the aesthetic. It’s a vibe.

For entrees, we shared the lamb rack and Chicken Barg, a saffron-marinated chicken breast, both served family-style. The lamb — seasoned with burnt rosemary and roasted garlic — was exceptional. The chicken was impossibly tender. There were roasted charred tomatoes we were too full to properly honor. But we did not skip the lentil and raisin basmati rice — sweet and savory with the kind of texture that makes rice memorable. I can’t remember the last time I enjoyed rice that much.

Because we had barely more than an hour before curtain, timing mattered. Rumi’s delivered. The food came promptly, and we never felt rushed.

For my birthday, they brought out the most unusual dessert I’ve had in recent memory — a rosewater and pistachio ice cream sandwich. The first few bites tasted like perfume. Then something shifted, and suddenly, I liked it. It grew on me in the most surprising way.

Mom and I are not really drinkers, but I did note that they had one of the longest wine lists I’ve ever seen.

Maria worked her online magic to clear the valet charge, and Mom and I made the short walk to the Alliance Theatre.

Row J: the exit row of theatre

We landed in what I can only describe as “happy seats” — Row J, essentially the exit row of the Alliance. No wall. No seats directly in front of you. Just an aisle and wide-open sightlines. Legroom and visibility? Ten out of ten.

Duel Reality, created by The 7 Fingers — a troupe of former Cirque du Soleil performers — is an 80-minute retelling of Romeo and Juliet told through acrobatics, aerial work, dance, and snippets of Shakespeare’s language.

This isn’t swordplay. It’s hand-to-hand combat — bodies lifting, flipping, grappling, catching each other mid-air. The Capulets and Montagues clash through movement. The tension is physical. Athletic. Immediate.

There were death-defying drops, soaring lifts, and impressive choreography that blended storytelling with sheer strength. My favorite performer was a young woman who dazzled with hula hoops but also transitioned seamlessly into aerial work. Nearly everyone on stage seemed multi-talented — some even sang.

No photography was allowed, so I can’t show you what it looked like. But imagine a stage show that looks as good as dinner tasted. That’s really what we’re talking about. An evening of exquisite taste in every sense.

Duel Reality runs at the Alliance Theatre through March 1, and it’s absolutely worth seeing.

Why live theatre still wins

Next weekend, I’ll be at Legacy Theatre in Tyrone for Escape to Margaritaville. Whether you head to the Alliance or stay local at Legacy, I highly recommend live theatre.

There is nothing like sitting in a room where performers are sharing your air space — willingly suspending disbelief together as they dance, flip, lift, or sing.

So here’s my advice:• See some theatre.

• If you go to the Alliance, make a reservation at Rumi’s Kitchen.

• Valet park.

• And if you have a 5 p.m. reservation on a Friday, leave your house by 3:45. Be better than me.