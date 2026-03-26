Athletes of the Week – March 23, 2026

The Citizen is proud to feature exceptional student-athletes from across our community each week. Whether they’re leading their teams to victory, showing strong character on and off the field, or making steady progress in their sport, these athletes represent the very best of local youth. We celebrate their hard work, dedication, and leadership in schools, leagues, and clubs throughout Fayette and Coweta counties.
This week, we’re proud to feature these athletes:
East Coweta High School
Campbell Ray
Lacrosse
Campbell scored five goals against Carrollton in a thrilling 9-8 victory, leading the charge as the varsity team improved to a perfect 6-0 record.
Fayette County High School
Jaxson Watkins
Baseball
Hitting .471, batting leadoff scored 6 runs. Great on defense.
McIntosh High School
Kennedy Williams
Soccer
“Kennedy is such a joy to have on our team! She brings so much talent, leadership and positive energy to the team and is a perfect example of a team player who absolutely loves what she is doing!” – Coach Kreitner
Starr’s Mill High School
Parker Williams
Baseball
Parker has been a leader off and on the field. He continues to lead by example and be one of our most consistent players.
Trinity Christian School
Myla Ball
Track
Myla has had a fantastic week. She competed in the Fayette-Coweta Challenge with all the HS’s from these two counties. In the meet she broke our school record in the 100 meters, won the 400 meter, and scored 20 1/2 points to help the girls team finish as the meet runner-up.
Whitewater High School
Aiden Mathis
Track
We’d like to honor Aiden Mathis for his outstanding performance and dedication on the track. Aiden has consistently demonstrated exceptional speed, determination, and sportsmanship, helping lead his team to strong finishes in recent meets. Whether competing in sprint events or relays, he continues to push himself and set a high standard for his teammates. His work ethic in practice and ability to perform under pressure make him a key contributor to Whitewater’s success. Aiden’s commitment to excellence both on and off the track truly makes him deserving of this recognition.
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