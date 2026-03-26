Athletes of the Week – March 23, 2026

The Citizen
Share this Post
Views 2811 | Comments 0

Athletes of the Week – March 23, 2026

The Citizen
Share this Post
Views 2811 | Comments 0

The Citizen is proud to feature exceptional student-athletes from across our community each week. Whether they’re leading their teams to victory, showing strong character on and off the field, or making steady progress in their sport, these athletes represent the very best of local youth. We celebrate their hard work, dedication, and leadership in schools, leagues, and clubs throughout Fayette and Coweta counties.

This week, we’re proud to feature these athletes:

East Coweta High School

Campbell Ray
Lacrosse

Campbell scored five goals against Carrollton in a thrilling 9-8 victory, leading the charge as the varsity team improved to a perfect 6-0 record.

Fayette County High School

Jaxson Watkins
Baseball

Hitting .471, batting leadoff scored 6 runs. Great on defense.

McIntosh High School

Kennedy Williams
Soccer

“Kennedy is such a joy to have on our team! She brings so much talent, leadership and positive energy to the team and is a perfect example of a team player who absolutely loves what she is doing!” – Coach Kreitner

Starr’s Mill High School

Parker Williams
Baseball

Parker has been a leader off and on the field. He continues to lead by example and be one of our most consistent players.

Trinity Christian School

Myla Ball
Track

Myla has had a fantastic week. She competed in the Fayette-Coweta Challenge with all the HS’s from these two counties. In the meet she broke our school record in the 100 meters, won the 400 meter, and scored 20 1/2 points to help the girls team finish as the meet runner-up.

Whitewater High School

Aiden Mathis
Track

We’d like to honor Aiden Mathis for his outstanding performance and dedication on the track. Aiden has consistently demonstrated exceptional speed, determination, and sportsmanship, helping lead his team to strong finishes in recent meets. Whether competing in sprint events or relays, he continues to push himself and set a high standard for his teammates. His work ethic in practice and ability to perform under pressure make him a key contributor to Whitewater’s success. Aiden’s commitment to excellence both on and off the track truly makes him deserving of this recognition.

The Citizen

Leave a Comment

Stay Up-to-Date on What’s Fun and Important in Fayette

Newsletter

Latest Comments

VIEW ALL

RELATED POSTS

Athletes of the Week

By The Citizen March 19, 2026

Athletes of the Week – March 16, 2026
Athletes of the Week – March 16, 2026

Athletes of the Week

By The Citizen October 1, 2025

Athletes of the Week
Athletes of the Week

Subscribe to
Our Newsletter

Newsletter
Scroll to Top