Athlete of the Week – April 27, 2026

The Citizen
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Athlete of the Week – April 27, 2026

The Citizen
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Views 3123 | Comments 0

The Citizen is proud to feature exceptional student-athletes from across our community each week. Whether they’re leading their teams to victory, showing strong character on and off the field, or making steady progress in their sport, these athletes represent the very best of local youth. We celebrate their hard work, dedication, and leadership in schools, leagues, and clubs throughout Fayette and Coweta counties.

This week, we’re proud to feature this athlete:

McIntosh High School

Kelsie Alonso
Lacrosse

“Kelsie is a tremendous asset to the program. She works hard, plays hard and has been one of our top players this year as well as being a captain. She leads by example and pushes the team to get better.” – Coach Bellantoni

As the school year winds down and submissions from school systems become less frequent, The Citizen invites recreational and competitive leagues throughout Fayette and Coweta counties to submit their athletes for Athlete of the Week consideration during the summer months. This is a great opportunity to recognize standout performances, leadership, and growth across all levels of competition. Coaches and program leaders are encouraged to send their submissions to [email protected] so we can continue highlighting the achievements of our local athletes year-round.

The Citizen

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