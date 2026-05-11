Athlete of the Week – May 11, 2026

The Citizen
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Athlete of the Week – May 11, 2026

The Citizen
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Views 3086 | Comments 0

The Citizen is proud to feature exceptional student-athletes from across our community each week. Whether they’re leading their teams to victory, showing strong character on and off the field, or making steady progress in their sport, these athletes represent the very best of local youth. We celebrate their hard work, dedication, and leadership in schools, leagues, and clubs throughout Fayette and Coweta counties.

This week, we’re proud to feature this athlete:

McIntosh High School

Thomas Fraser
Golf

“Thomas Fraser has earned Athlete of the week honors for his outstanding work ethic, team first attitude, and positive demeanor. Thomas sets an example for all his teammates to follow.” – Coach Yarbrough

The Citizen

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