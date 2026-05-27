Eight Local Basketball Players Earn $1,000 Scholarships and Athlete of the Week Honors

The Citizen
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Eight Local Basketball Players Earn $1,000 Scholarships and Athlete of the Week Honors

The Citizen
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Views 485 | Comments 0

The Citizen is proud to recognize eight local student-athletes from McIntosh High School and Starr’s Mill High School as this week’s Athletes of the Week after each earned a $1,000 scholarship through the Peachtree City Youth Basketball Association.

The scholarship recipients were honored earlier this month during presentations at Kedron Fieldhouse and Starr’s Mill Auditorium. According to Peachtree City Youth Basketball Association League Coordinator Alan Livsey, the scholarships recognize student-athletes who demonstrate leadership, character, teamwork, and dedication both on and off the basketball court.

This week’s honorees are:

McIntosh High School

  • Luke Aerstin
  • Joey Layman
  • Mason Morningstar
  • Kelsie Alonso

Starr’s Mill High School

  • Adam Ross
  • Tyler Cape
  • Alex Ruiz
  • Will Price

The Citizen congratulates all eight scholarship recipients for their achievements and for representing Fayette County basketball with excellence.

The Citizen

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