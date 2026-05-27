Eight Local Basketball Players Earn $1,000 Scholarships and Athlete of the Week Honors

The Citizen is proud to recognize eight local student-athletes from McIntosh High School and Starr’s Mill High School as this week’s Athletes of the Week after each earned a $1,000 scholarship through the Peachtree City Youth Basketball Association.

The scholarship recipients were honored earlier this month during presentations at Kedron Fieldhouse and Starr’s Mill Auditorium. According to Peachtree City Youth Basketball Association League Coordinator Alan Livsey, the scholarships recognize student-athletes who demonstrate leadership, character, teamwork, and dedication both on and off the basketball court.

This week’s honorees are:

McIntosh High School

Luke Aerstin

Joey Layman

Mason Morningstar

Kelsie Alonso

Starr’s Mill High School

Adam Ross

Tyler Cape

Alex Ruiz

Will Price

The Citizen congratulates all eight scholarship recipients for their achievements and for representing Fayette County basketball with excellence.