Athletes of the Week – March 16, 2026

The Citizen is proud to feature exceptional student-athletes from across our community each week. Whether they’re leading their teams to victory, showing strong character on and off the field, or making steady progress in their sport, these athletes represent the very best of local youth. We celebrate their hard work, dedication, and leadership in schools, leagues, and clubs throughout Fayette and Coweta counties.

This week, we’re proud to feature these athletes:

East Coweta High School Sadie Orr

Swim Sadie brings a wonderful spirit and deep commitment to the pool. Always putting the team above herself, she excels as a kind, respectful student-athlete in both sport and academics.

Fayette County High School Kingston Arnold

Tennis Kingston is a dedicated multisport athlete who is always ready to take on a challenge. He consistently pushes himself and his teammates to improve, setting a high standard through both his effort and attitude. In addition to giving his all during team practice, he takes the initiative to train with others outside of practice to continue developing his skills. Kingston is selfless and always willing to do what is best for the team. His commitment and work ethic extends beyond athletics into the classroom, where he demonstrates the same level of dedication. He is truly a leader both on and off the field.

McIntosh High School Ayra Khimani

Tennis “Ayra is an outstanding leader for our Tennis team who represents McIntosh with pride. She is a talented, hardworking player with a consistently positive attitude who leads by example on and off the court.” – Coach Anderson

Starr’s Mill High School Tucker Gregory

Soccer Tucker has developed into a strong leader who has guided a young soccer team with his hard work and discipline both on and off the field.

Trinity Christian School Pierce Potter

Track Pierce is part of the defending state champion 4×400 relay team. He picked up where he left off last year with a 2:01 800 to help win the Sprint Medley Relay at the Carrollton Invitational.