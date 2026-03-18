Pet of the Week: Meet Chelsea,  an athletic, cuddly lovebug.

Several months ago, Chelsea arrived to the shelter a little scared, unsure, but extremely friendly to humans. Her relationship with other dogs is not as good as with humans, but it has evolved and improved, as staff and volunteers work with her on commands, focus and leash manners. She still chooses her favorites, but who doesn’t? She has always loved being outside, going for long walks, jogging some, and looking for more humans to love on. At 45 lbs., this fit girl enjoys some activity and a lap and cuddles as well. She seeks human attention and is very smart.

Around the 7-year-old mark, Chelsea is not a puppy, nor a senior. Just the perfect car ride buddy, supportive walking partner, and soft oversized lap bunny. She would be an excellent only pet for an active adult, or a more mature adopter with a fenced in backyard.

Chelsea is Weekend Warrior approved! She recently went home for the day with a volunteer. The volunteer reports that Chelsea did wonderfully. She was very attached to her and always looking for approval and reassurance. She would not even get on the furniture without being offered to do so; such good house manners! She is housebroken and looking for a human to love and snuggle with.

If you would like to meet Chelsea, you can visit her at the Fayette County Animal Shelter, located at 1131 Highway 74 South in Peachtree City. The shelter is now open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Come meet Chelsea! She is a piece of gold!