Fayette County’s Chris Stanley Named Georgia Soil and Water Conservation Commission Plan Reviewer of the Year

Fayette County, GA – Fayette County’s Chris Stanley has been selected as the Georgia Soil and Water Conservation Commission (GSWCC) Level II Certified Plan Reviewer of the Year for 2026.

Stanley was honored for his exceptional professionalism, technical expertise, and unwavering commitment to high‑quality Erosion, Sedimentation, and Pollution Control (ES&PC) plan reviews. Known for his thoroughness and timely review process, he consistently ensures that plans meet all local and state requirements before permits are issued.

His strong command of the Manual for Erosion and Sediment Control in Georgia is evident in the clarity and accuracy of his feedback. Design professionals frequently commend his ability to provide well‑organized, actionable guidance that streamlines the resubmittal and approval process.

Stanley’s contributions extend beyond the plans themselves. He is recognized for volunteering his time to provide practical BMP inspection training for Building and Safety Department staff and for mentoring new employees in the field. His dedication strengthens both departmental effectiveness and project outcomes throughout the community.

“Chris sets the standard for what high-quality plan review should look like. His professionalism, technical expertise, and commitment to protecting Fayette County’s natural resources make him a tremendous asset to both our department and the community,” said Bryan Keller, Environment Management Department Director.

The Georgia Soil and Water Conservation Commission highlighted Stanley’s professionalism, steady communication style, and ability to navigate challenging conversations with confidence and clarity. His blend of field experience, technical mastery, and dedication to public service set him apart as a leader in his field.



“Being recognized by Georgia Soil and Water at their annual training event in Athens was an honor, but I want to also give credit to the Environmental Management Department. Without our dedicated team of professionals, we couldn’t ensure those plans are implemented effectively. It’s always a team effort,” Stanley said.

Fayette County congratulates Chris Stanley on this well‑deserved recognition and thanks him for the tremendous value he brings to the organization and the community each day.