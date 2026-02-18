Fayette County Honors Larry Mitchell for Years of Dedicated Service

Fayette County proudly recognizes Larry Mitchell, Director of Buildings and Grounds, for his outstanding contributions and decades of leadership in operations and facilities management. After an accomplished career spanning nearly 40 years, Larry is retiring, leaving behind a legacy of excellence and commitment to public service.

Larry began his career in Richmond, Virginia, serving from 1986 to 2001 as Superintendent of Grounds and Structures for the City of Richmond. He later became Director of Operations at the Greater Richmond Convention Center, where he managed all aspects of operations and maintenance for the 700,000-square-foot facility. His expertise led him to leadership roles at the St. Charles Convention Center in Missouri and the Virginia Beach Convention Center, where he served as Assistant General Manager – Operations.

In Fayette County, Larry’s impact has been profound. Under his leadership as Director of Buildings and Grounds, the department raised the standard of maintenance and service across county facilities. When asked about his proudest accomplishment, Larry said:

“The accomplishment I am most proud of is being able to work with a group of staff that yearned to improve the standard of maintenance in Buildings and Grounds.”

Larry’s commitment to quality and efficiency earned the trust of Fayette County residents, who know that when Buildings and Grounds is on-site, the job will be done right the first time.

Throughout his career, Larry embraced challenges and learned valuable lessons, emphasizing the importance of planning, prioritizing, and following through. His advice to future professionals in the field is simple yet powerful.

“Don’t stop learning. Learn all you can. Do not be afraid to make a mistake and say that you made a mistake,” he said.

As he looks forward to retirement, Larry plans to focus on health and enjoy life on his own terms: “Stay healthy and do what I want to do when I want to do it.”

“Larry’s dedication and leadership have elevated the standard of excellence in Fayette County’s facilities. His commitment to quality and his ability to inspire his team have left a lasting impact that will benefit our community for years to come. We are grateful for his service and wish him the very best in this next chapter,” said Steve Rapson, County Manager.

Fayette County thanks Larry Mitchell for his years of service and dedication to improving public spaces and facilities. His leadership and integrity have set a high standard for future generations.