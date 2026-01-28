Fayette County Intern Victoria Johnson Highlights the Value of Early Career Experience in Public Works

Fayette County, GA — Victoria Johnson is a young professional whose initiative, curiosity, and commitment have made her a standout emerging professional in Georgia’s public works community. Johnson’s story reflects the impact that early exposure to local government can have on shaping the next generation of infrastructure leaders.

Johnson discovered the Fayette County government internship shortly after graduating from Whitewater High School. While attending a job fair for students and recent graduates, she was immediately drawn to Fayette County’s Road Department Internship posting. At the time, she was preparing to begin the Civil Engineering Technology program at Southern Crescent Technical College and saw the role as the perfect opportunity to gain hands‑on experience before starting her coursework.

“I wanted to get a head start,” Johnson said. “The internship offered real responsibility overseeing road resurfacing projects and helping with day‑to‑day operations. I knew it would give me a foot in the industry I hoped to join,” she said.

Discovering the Scope of Local Government

During her internship, Johnson gained a deeper understanding of how local government functions and the extensive coordination required to keep a county running smoothly.

“Before my internship, I didn’t realize how many departments and people it takes to keep everything operational,” she said. “Seeing it up close was eye‑opening, and I’m grateful for the experience.”

She also embraced a personal philosophy that shaped her time with the county: never say no.

“Whenever someone needed help, I made sure to be available,” Johnson said. “I was there to learn, and turning down opportunities would have only limited my growth.”

Guidance for Future Interns

Johnson encourages other students to pursue internships, even without prior work experience, and emphasizes preparation as the key to success.

“Build a strong resume that highlights your transferable skills. Look for roles that align with your interests and goals, and always rehearse for your interviews. A mock interview can make a huge difference,” she said.

She also stresses the importance of professionalism and curiosity.

“Arrive early and ask questions. Showing dedication and genuine interest makes the experience more rewarding.”

Leadership Perspective

The Fayette County Road Department praised Johnson’s work ethic, adaptability, and eagerness to learn.

“This is Road Department’s first time being involved with the Fayette County internship program and it has been an amazing experience. Having Ms. Johnson applied from recently graduating from Whitewater High School with career goals in Civil Engineering was a perfect match. We really hope her time with our department will encourage her to look for a career within local government once she graduates. It was a pleasure to help Ms. Johnson learn how engineers are needed to help provide the proper infrastructure for the citizens of Fayette County,” said Bradley Klinger, Assistant Director.

A Promising Future in Public Works

Victoria Johnson’s journey demonstrates how early engagement with public service can inspire young professionals and strengthen the future of Georgia’s infrastructure workforce. Her experience reflects Fayette County’s commitment to developing talent and providing meaningful opportunities for students interested in engineering, project management, and public works.

For more information about Fayette County internship and job opportunities, visit fayettecountyga.gov/careers.