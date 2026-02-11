Fayette County’s Tameca Smith Elected President of Georgia County Clerks Association

FAYETTE COUNTY, GA — February 10, 2026 — Fayette County’s own Tameca Smith, has been elected president of the Georgia County Clerks Association (GCCA). The election took place during the GCEI Spring 2026 Conference, held from February 1–3 at the Jekyll Island Convention Center.

Smith, who has served the Fayette County Board of Commissioners since 2013, brings over a decade of local institutional knowledge and a highly decorated professional background to this statewide leadership role.

“It is with immense pride and admiration that I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Tameca on being elected President of the Georgia County Clerks Association,” said Steve Rapson, County Manager.

“Tameca’s journey with the Fayette County Board of Commissioners, beginning in 2013, is a testament to her dedication and outstanding contributions. Over the years, she has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to excellence, continuously expanding their expertise and earning well-deserved accolades,” he said.

“I am grateful for the support of the Board, Mr. Rapson, county staff, and to the Clerks of Georgia for trusting me with this role. I look forward to continuing the important work of those before me and representing the value of clerks across our state,” Tameca Smith said.

Smith’s election as President follows years of active involvement in the GCCA, where she previously served as Secretary and on various committees. Fayette County residents can take pride in knowing their county clerk is now steering the future of administrative excellence for all 159 counties in Georgia.