Peachtree City Proclaims April 2026 as Safe Digging Month

Fayette County, GA – Peachtree City Mayor Kim Learnard, on behalf of the Peachtree City Council, formally proclaimed April 2026 as Peachtree City Safe Digging Month during the February 26 Fayette Utility Coordinating Committee (UCC) meeting held at Partners II Pizza in Braelinn Village.

The proclamation reinforces the importance of safe excavation practices and encourages contractors, utility crews, and homeowners to call 811 before beginning any digging project. Georgia law requires all excavators to contact 811 to have underground utility lines located, helping prevent injuries, property damage, and service disruptions. As emphasized during the meeting, “safe digging is no accident.”

Participating in the ceremony were:

• Steve Hoffman, Fayette County Road Department

• Kim Learnard, Mayor of Peachtree City

• Rhonda Coots, Fayette County Public Works / Fayette UCC Secretary

• Matt Bergen, Fayette County Environmental Management Department / Fayette UCC Vice-Chairman

The meeting brought together numerous local stakeholders who discussed the positive community impacts of safe digging practices, recent improvement efforts, and ongoing collaboration among utility partners.

Fayette County encourages all residents and professionals to do their part in keeping the community safe by contacting 811 at least two business days before any digging or excavation activity.

For more information about safe digging practices, visit Georgia 811 at www.georgia811.com.