Peachtree City Opens 18 New Outdoor Pickleball Courts at Jim Meade Memorial Park

(Peachtree City, GA) – Peachtree City will celebrate the opening of 18 brand-new outdoor pickleball courts at Jim Meade Memorial Park on May 8, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. The project, funded by the 2023 SPLOST, represents a continued investment in recreational amenities and active living opportunities for residents.

Construction began in October 2025 following City Council approval of the project in partnership with Tarkett Sports Construction. The development of the courts reflects strong collaboration between resident feedback, the Recreation Advisory Group, and the City’s Recreation & Special Events and Public Works departments.

To commemorate the occasion, Peachtree City Recreation & Special Events will host a ribbon-cutting and grand opening celebration at the new courts. The event will begin with a welcome from Recreation & Special Events Director Harold Layton, followed by an overview of the court construction and design by Scott George of Tarkett Sports Construction. Mayor Kim Learnard and City Manager Justin Strickland will also offer remarks on behalf of the city.

The celebration will conclude with the ceremonial “First Serve,” featuring Mayor Learnard, Tennis Center Director Curtis Quant, members of the Fayette County Pickleball Association, and a representative from the Recreation Advisory Group. Light refreshments will be provided, and the first 50 attendees will receive a commemorative pickleball paddle.

“Jim Meade Memorial Park is an important part of our active community, hosting Girls Softball, Youth Lacrosse, and providing families with additional opportunities to stay active,” said Harold Layton, Recreation & Special Events Director. “We are excited to introduce pickleball to this space and provide residents with a fun, accessible way to connect, compete, and try something new.”

About Peachtree City

Located 22 miles south of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Peachtree City is Fayette County’s largest city. The planned community, chartered in 1959, boasts more than 100 miles of shared-use paths that allow over 40,000 residents to navigate the town by motorized cart rather than car.