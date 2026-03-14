James Clifton Announces Campaign for Fayette County Board of Commissioners

FAYETTE COUNTY, GA — Lifelong Fayette County resident James Clifton announced his candidacy for the Fayette County Board of Commissioners, pledging to protect the community’s character, represent the priorities of local citizens, and ensure residents have a strong voice in key decisions shaping the county’s future.

“As a lifelong resident, I understand what matters most to the people of Fayette County,” said Clifton. “Our citizens deserve a representative who will advocate for their interests and stand firm on the issues that affect our quality of life—especially as we face major decisions surrounding proposals such as data centers.”

Clifton says his campaign will focus on responsible growth, protecting community standards, and ensuring county government remains accountable to taxpayers.

Key priorities of the Clifton campaign include:

No Data Centers in Fayette County

in Fayette County No Apartments or High-Density Housing that strain infrastructure and alter community character

that strain infrastructure and alter community character No MARTA Expansion or Public Transit into Fayette County

into Fayette County No Crosstown/TDK Extension into Coweta County

into Coweta County Government Transparency no more backroom deals and unrecorded meetings

no more backroom deals and unrecorded meetings Stop Urbanization and protect the county’s suburban and rural quality of life

and protect the county’s suburban and rural quality of life Reduce the County Budget and Cut Taxes for residents

for residents Support Law Enforcement and maintain safe communities

and maintain safe communities No Sanctuary Designation for Illegal Immigrants

Fix Traffic Problems through practical transportation solutions

through practical transportation solutions Enhance Recreation Opportunities for families and residents

Clifton emphasized that his campaign is about representing residents who want Fayette County to remain a safe, family-oriented community with responsible development and strong fiscal stewardship.

“This campaign is about making sure Fayette County residents are heard,” Clifton added. “I will work every day to protect our community, keep taxes low, and ensure our county grows responsibly.”

Vote James Clifton for Fayette County Board of Commissioners to ensure your voice is heard.

For more information about the campaign, residents are encouraged to follow updates and community events in the coming weeks on https://voteforclifton.com/.