Starr’s Mill’s Laughlin receives Spirit Award for Work-Based Learning

The Citizen
Starr’s Mill High senior Lydia Laughlin is the newest recipient of the Dolores Hardison-Hayes Spirit Award for the Georgia Work-Based Learning Northwest Region.

The award is presented to a deserving Work-Based Learning student who exemplifies excellence in leadership, community service, grades, and adhering to WBL guidelines and standards.

Laughlin and Ariah Hardy, the September 2025 winner, will be eligible along with other monthly awardees for one of three $5,000 scholarships to be awarded in May.

Starr’s Mill High senior Lydia Laughlin accepts the Dolores Hardison-Hayes Spirit Award for the Work-Based Learning from Brandon Hardison.

