Sandy Creek wins at SkillsUSA State

The Citizen
Sandy Creek High’s chapter was a big winner at the 2026 SkillsUSA Georgia State Leadership & Skills Conference.

Twenty-two Patriot students in the Graphic Design and Film Pathways competed in a wide variety of skilled demonstration and presentation-based competitions at the Georgia World Congress Center.

Eleven students medalled across six contests, with two students advancing to the National Leadership & Skills Conference in June. Kaiden Sherrard won gold in Job Interview, and Simon Morano won gold in Related Technical Math.

They also had nine other team members win a medal. Josh Ward and Shane Lee earned silver in Digital Cinema Production. Lydia Nelson, Jeremy Rhoades, and Lily Morrison earned silver in Promotional Bulletin Board. Kennedy Boulai, Mya Lewis, and Jordan Richardson earned silver in Community Service. Miles Lenoir took bronze in Photography.

Sandy Creek’s SkillsUSA Chapter was also evaluated as a Gold Chapter of Distinction for the 10th year since the recognition program began in 2015.

