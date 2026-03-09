Fayette Students Qualify for Global Amazing Shake, Funds Needed

Twelve Fayette County students have qualified for the Global Amazing Shake competition at the Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta after advancing through the Fayette County Board of Education’s 2026 Amazing Shake event.

The Amazing Shake is a national student competition created by the Ron Clark Academy that focuses on teaching fourth- through eighth-grade students professional and leadership skills. Participants face real-world challenges such as mock interviews, networking scenarios, public speaking exercises, and problem-solving tasks designed to build confidence and strong communication skills.

Following this year’s Fayette competition, organizers announced that the district will send its top 12 students to compete in the Global Amazing Shake from March 27–29 at the Ron Clark Academy.

According to organizers, sending the students to Atlanta will allow at least one student from each participating Fayette school to compete on the global stage. Community members are currently raising funds to help cover the costs associated with the trip.

Parent Scott Rowland has launched a fundraising effort to help send the students to the competition. The goal is to raise $8,250 to support travel and participation expenses for the team.

“Currently the program is at seven of the available 12 elementary and middle schools, and this is a program that needs to be at all 12,” Rowland said.

The local Amazing Shake program is led by teachers Mr. Wamsley and Mrs. Thompson at Crabapple Lane Elementary.

The students who qualified to compete in the Global Amazing Shake are:

Meghan Ayertey — Flat Rock

Laila Bollar — Flat Rock

Cadence Charton — Kedron Elementary

Lena Daniel — North Fayette Elementary

Cameron Heckstall — Burch Elementary

Jazlyn Johnson — Flat Rock

London Maihorn — Booth

Mayor Metzler — Crabapple Lane

Tara Rowland — Booth

Ford Rowland — Crabapple Lane

Addison Tofanelli — Booth

Piper Villarreal — Flat Rock

The Global Amazing Shake will take place at the Ron Clark Academy, 228 Margaret St. SE in Atlanta. The competition includes multiple rounds of professional challenges and leadership scenarios, with top students advancing through progressively more difficult stages.

Community members who would like to support the Fayette students’ trip to the competition can learn more or contribute through the fundraising page at:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-fayette-students-at-the-amazing-shake-global.

If the fundraising goal is met, the students will represent Fayette County schools on the global stage alongside competitors from across the country.