Students win at region literacy days

Local students filled the winners’ podium at the Griffin RESA 2025-2026 Regional Literacy Days Competition.

In the middle school division, Alisa Chmielewski of Rising Starr won 1st place for 8th grade Poetry Recitation, and Gabriella Matey of Rising Starr won 1st place for 8th grade Ready Writing.

Zoey McBride of Flat Rock placed 3rd in 7th grade Poetry Recitation, and Walker Creasman of Whitewater Middle placed 3rd in 6th grade Ready Writing.

In the elementary school division, Ian Bidwell of Sara Harp Minter placed 2nd in 3rd grade Poetry Recitation; Logan Smith of Huddleston placed 2nd in 4th grade Poetry Recitation; and Zanzillus McBride of North Fayette placed 2nd in 5th grade Poetry Recitation.

The Griffin RESA Regional Literacy Days Festival includes students from the school systems of Butts, Fayette, Henry, Lamar, Newton, Pike, Spalding, and Upson counties.