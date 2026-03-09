Spencer Lane Section Closing March 11 for Tyrone Roundabout Construction

The Town of Tyrone will be closing a section of Spencer Lane from Palmetto Road to Wynfield Road starting March 11, 2026 and lasting a week to work on the roundabout, weather permitting.

Those traveling on Wynfield will be able to turn left out of the subdivision onto Spencer Lane towards the Publix shopping center but will not be able to turn right out of the subdivision going towards Palmetto Road.