Tyrone Details Data Center, Downtown Plans at Chamber Summit

Tyrone leaders outlined a planned Microsoft data center, new industrial development, and a slate of downtown improvement projects during the Fayette Chamber of Commerce’s recent Economic Development Summit, part of a series of municipal updates presented at the event.

(The Citizen previously reported on Fayetteville’s presentation at the summit.)

Town Manager Brandon Perkins, who has served Tyrone in various capacities for 26 years, said the small town of roughly 8,000 residents has several major projects underway despite its size.

“We do have a lot going on,” Perkins said.

Microsoft data center approved

Perkins confirmed that Tyrone has approved zoning for a Microsoft data center site on North Highway 74 between Kirkley Road and the northern city limits near the county line. The project spans approximately 147 acres.

The development is expected to include two data center buildings of about 250,000 square feet each.

“It’s going to bring two data center buildings, about 250,000 square feet a piece, dozens of high-paying tech jobs and significant increase to the tax base,” Perkins said.

Unlike other proposed and in-process data center projects in Fayette and Coweta counties, the Microsoft project has drawn relatively limited organized opposition. The property is located along Highway 74 amid existing commercial development.

The Microsoft project was previously covered by The Citizen when details of the land acquisition and community response were first made public.

Perkins acknowledged that data centers have become a point of public discussion across metro Atlanta.

“Of course, you know there’s discussion right now,” Perkins said, noting that town officials are hearing concerns and working through questions raised by residents.

Industrial development along Highway 74

In addition to the data center, Perkins highlighted the East Group development under construction on Highway 74 at Jenkins Road, near Merchant Creek, school complexes, and Fire Station 3.

The 60-acre project includes five buildings ranging from approximately 102,000 to 170,000 square feet. Target industries include pharmaceutical, technology, aerospace, and builder showrooms.

“If you drive by, they look like warehouses right now because they’re under construction,” Perkins said. “They are not shipping warehouses or where you’re going to see high-volume warehousing. It’s not distribution. They’re not that big.”

Perkins said once completed, the buildings will feature Class A architectural materials and are designed to be visually attractive. Each building could house multiple tenants, potentially bringing hundreds of jobs to the area.

Downtown housing and park upgrades

Perkins also discussed the Ardmore subdivision, a 106-home single-family development approved for property behind Town Hall near Palmetto Road and Arrowood Road. The project is designed in a traditional neighborhood style intended to connect with the town center and encourage pedestrian access.

He said town staff are still working through site design and architectural details with the developer.

At Shamrock Park, Tyrone recently completed a covered pavilion and stage designed to serve as a gathering place for community events. The structure opened in December and is expected to host concerts and seasonal activities.

“It was a cold winter day for the ribbon cutting, but we got it done,” Perkins said.

The pavilion is part of a broader, multi-phase renovation of Shamrock Park, which Perkins described as the town’s most visited public space.

Public works relocation and downtown planning

To support downtown revitalization, Tyrone has relocated its public works facility from a site adjacent to Shamrock Park and the police department to a new building at Handley Park near the town’s athletic fields.

The move frees up property downtown for additional parking and future redevelopment. Several parcels near Town Hall, the former fire station site, and along Brentwood Road remain vacant and under review for potential projects.

“We’re working on what that’s going to look like and how we’re going to get that done,” Perkins said.

The town previously explored creating a permanent food truck park on one of those sites but decided against the idea after testing food truck events at Shamrock Park.

“I think mostly it was traffic,” Perkins said when asked why the concept did not move forward. “I just don’t think enough people were coming downtown to visit.”

He noted that many residents commute outside Tyrone for work, limiting weekday activity in the downtown area.

Grant application for streetscape improvements

Tyrone has also applied for a $10 million Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) grant through the Atlanta Regional Commission, with the town proposing a $2.6 million local match. The funding would support intersection upgrades and streetscape improvements in the downtown core, including areas along Palmetto Road, Castlewood Road, Senoia Road, and Commerce Drive.

Perkins said the improvements are intended to enhance traffic flow, pedestrian connectivity, and the overall appearance of downtown.

As Fayette County communities continue to outline growth strategies, Tyrone’s presentation reflected a combination of private development and public reinvestment aimed at shaping the town’s long-term footprint.