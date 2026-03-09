Fayette County High School’s Lott honored as Top Athletic Director

Fayette County High Athletic Director Ashley Lott was recognized with the state’s best by the Georgia Athletic Directors Association (GADA). Lott was named the overall Class 3A Athletic Director of the Year and the Region 2-AAA winner.

Lott was honored at the GADA Annual Conference, where she was also selected to co-present a workshop geared towards new athletic directors.

“These prestigious honors are a testament to Ms. Lott’s relentless hard work, her unwavering dedication to our student-athletes, and the countless hours she pours into our program,” said FCHS Principal Andrea Cherry-Lee.