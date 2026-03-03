Booth Middle School Boys Basketball Team Finishes Remarkable Season

The Booth Middle School boys basketball team delivered an exciting and dominant season, highlighted by an undefeated run from the 7th grade squad and a strong showing by several young standouts who also competed at the 8th grade level.

Five talented 7th graders stepped up to help the 8th grade team during the season. #5 Russell Myers, #24 Micah Smith, #3 Isaiah Morris, # 10 Walter Triche and #11 Matthew Hansra. The group fought their way to the championship game but ultimately fell to Bennetts Mill in the title matchup. Despite the loss, the players gained valuable experience competing against older opponents and showed promise for the future.

Leading the way offensively for the 7th & 8th grade teams was Russell Myers, who finished the both seasons with 310 total points. Myers proved to be a dynamic offensive player with the ability to drive to the basket and finish strong, while also stretching the defense with his three-point shooting. His scoring ability and confidence on the court make him a player to watch next season.

Another standout performer was Micah Smith, who dominated the boards throughout the season. Smith averaged 10 rebounds per game and recorded about three defensive blocks each game. Known for his strength and athleticism, he also became a threat on offense, weaving through defenders on his way to the basket.

The team’s success drew large crowds throughout the season, with fans filling the gym to watch the young players compete. Their exciting style of play and strong teamwork helped create one of the most memorable seasons in recent Booth Middle School basketball history. The team’s set a goal for next season to compete at McIntosh High School for the County Championship.

With several talented players returning next year, expectations are high that the Booth boys basketball program will continue its winning tradition.