Starr’s Mill Pantherettes add to dance dynasty with two state titles

The Starr’s Mill High Pantherettes completed another amazing season by winning a pair of titles at the 2026 GHSA Dance State Championships.

The 2026 GHSA Dance State Championships were held February 11-12 at Akins Arena at Classic Center in Athens. This year, instead of overall championships, squads were awarded trophies by dance style and classification in jazz, high kick, hip hop, and pom. The Pantherettes took routines in Pom and Jazz, winning a title in both for Classes 3A-5A. Their Pom score of 99.67 was the second-highest score in GHSA dance history.

“Winning state again is incredibly rewarding, but, more than anything, it’s affirming. It validates the daily commitment, discipline, and trust this team shows all season long,” said Starr’s Mill coach Mandy Ridgeway. “Championships aren’t built in February — they’re built in the small, consistent choices made every single day. I’m proud of the title, but I’m even more proud of the character, resilience, and unity this team demonstrates. While it’s amazing to celebrate the victory, it also motivates us to keep growing and pushing for even higher goals.”

This marks the 9th-consecutive year the Pantherettes have won a state championship, with 10 titles in that span. For this year’s seniors, they made history by winning 5 state championships in their time at Starr’s Mill.

“This group is special because they grew up in this program together. Our seven seniors built relationships rooted in trust and commitment, and you could see it in the way they supported each other. They didn’t just want to win — they were willing to do what winning requires,” said Ridgeway. “What makes it even more powerful is that our underclassmen matched that dedication and, in many ways, went above and beyond to put in the work as well. The standard set by our seniors was embraced by the entire team, and that collective buy-in is what made this year so special. At the end of the day, championships are earned when everyone chooses the standard — and this team chooses it every single day.”

It capped off a remarkable competition season for the county, with both McIntosh and Whitewater also tallying top 6 finishes. The Chiefettes were runner-up in both the Pom and Jazz Divisions, and the Whitewater Dance Team finished 5th in Pom and 6th in Hip-Hop.

Ridgeway wanted to specially recognize the showing of talent, discipline, and heart of the other teams.

“Having three Fayette County schools represented in 3 of the top 6 spots in 3A–5A Pom was such a memorable moment for coaches and dancers alike,” she said. “To stand there together — not as rivals, but as one collective unit from Fayette County — celebrating each other’s success, it’s something I will never forget. Truly one of the most special moments in all my years of coaching. So proud of every single dancer who stepped on that floor.”

The champion Pantherettes are Wells Almand, Vivian Anderson, Naza Bueno-Perez, Leyla Bilgen, Molly Fish, Kayla Foppe, Ashley Kate Gagliano, Emilee Grodi, Madison Hand, Madeline Heick, Carina Jimenez, Nataleigh Nagle, Emma Newell, Laney Purcer, Brianna Reed, Gerardo Reyes, and Lily Ridgeway.

Along with Ridgeway, they are coached by Todd Saye.

They are choreographed by Nichole Martin with Peachtree City school of Dance.

“Our insanely talented choreographer, Nichole Martin, goes above and beyond to set us up for success with powerful choreography that both challenges and showcases our dancers in the best possible way,” said Ridgeway. “Having trained many of them for several years, some since they were as young as three, she truly understands what they’re capable of. She pushes them to reach their maximum potential through creative, intentional choreography that highlights their strengths while demanding their best.”