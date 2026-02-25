Whitewater Middle Seventh-Grade Girls Basketball Finishes Historic 8–0 Season

Whitewater Middle School’s seventh-grade girls basketball team capped an undefeated season with a 48–23 win over Rising Starr Middle School, completing an 8–0 run — the first in school history.

The Wildcats swept the county schedule and won by an average of 29.5 points per game, showcasing depth and balanced scoring throughout the season.

Jordan Johnson led the team in the final game with 25 points. Leila Crawford added 11 points and 12 rebounds, while Robyn George contributed 10 points, including several three-pointers. All 10 players saw action in every game this season, a testament to the team’s depth and consistent effort.

Head Coach Lonnie Boone led the program alongside Coach Alex Mull and Assistant Coach Ron Mann. The seventh-grade team’s success also came during a strong year for the program overall, as the Whitewater Middle eighth-grade girls captured the County Championship.

Team members include:

#2 Trinity Jordan

#4 Audrey Baselise

#10 Robyn George

#11 Sophia Waldorf

#14 Issy Chance

#21 Jordan Johnson

#22 Aylin Miranda de la Cruz

#23 Haddie Kuntz

#24 Avery Hutcheson

#25 Lailah Crawford

With many of these athletes expected to continue their careers at Whitewater High School, coaches say the future looks bright for the program.

The undefeated season marks a milestone for Whitewater Middle School girls basketball and sets a new standard for teams to follow.