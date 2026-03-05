Fayette County Animal Control Urges Residents Not to Feed Wildlife

Fayette County Animal Control is reminding residents not to feed wildlife in neighborhoods or other populated areas, citing recent reports of raccoons approaching people.

Officials said providing food can attract deer, raccoons, foxes, and other wild animals. When wildlife becomes dependent on human-provided food, animals may stop foraging on their own and begin approaching residents.

Animal Control noted that several recent raccoon encounters were initially mistaken for signs of rabies. In many cases, officials said, the animals had simply been conditioned to expect food. That behavior can raise public safety concerns and may lead to unnecessary euthanasia.

Residents are encouraged to admire wildlife from a safe distance and avoid leaving out supplemental food.

For more information or assistance, visit fayettecountyga.gov/animalcontrol.