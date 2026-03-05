Fayette County Animal Control Urges Residents Not to Feed Wildlife

The Citizen
Share this Post
Views 234 | Comments 0

Fayette County Animal Control Urges Residents Not to Feed Wildlife

The Citizen
Share this Post
Views 234 | Comments 0

Fayette County Animal Control is reminding residents not to feed wildlife in neighborhoods or other populated areas, citing recent reports of raccoons approaching people.

Officials said providing food can attract deer, raccoons, foxes, and other wild animals. When wildlife becomes dependent on human-provided food, animals may stop foraging on their own and begin approaching residents.

Animal Control noted that several recent raccoon encounters were initially mistaken for signs of rabies. In many cases, officials said, the animals had simply been conditioned to expect food. That behavior can raise public safety concerns and may lead to unnecessary euthanasia.

Residents are encouraged to admire wildlife from a safe distance and avoid leaving out supplemental food.

For more information or assistance, visit fayettecountyga.gov/animalcontrol.

The Citizen

Leave a Comment

Stay Up-to-Date on What’s Fun and Important in Fayette

Newsletter

Latest Comments

VIEW ALL

RELATED POSTS

Art

By The Citizen March 3, 2026

Spring Hill Elementary Hosts Reading Across the ...
Spring Hill Elementary Hosts Reading Across the ...

Fayette County

By The Citizen March 3, 2026

Phil Crane Announces Candidacy for Fayette Count...
Phil Crane Announces Candidacy for Fayette Count...

Business

By Ellie White-Stevens March 2, 2026

Peachtree City Leaders Deny Data Center Claims A...
Peachtree City Leaders Deny Data Center Claims A...

Coweta County

By Ellie White-Stevens March 2, 2026

Fayette, Coweta Jails Strained by Mental Health ...
Fayette, Coweta Jails Strained by Mental Health ...

Art

By Ellie White-Stevens March 2, 2026

Fayette County Artist Chosen for Fayetteville We...
Fayette County Artist Chosen for Fayetteville We...

Subscribe to
Our Newsletter

Newsletter
Scroll to Top