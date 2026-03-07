Harbin Qualifies for Re-Election in Georgia Senate District 16

Ellie White-Stevens
Georgia State Sen. Marty Harbin, a Republican representing the 16th Senate District, announced that he has officially qualified to seek re-election to the seat he has held since 2015.

Harbin shared the announcement in a statement to The Citizen after completing qualifying for the 2026 election.

“Today, I officially qualified to seek re-election to represent Georgia’s 16th Senate District. It has been one of the greatest honors of my life to serve the people of Fayette, Spalding, Pike, and Lamar counties under the Gold Dome, and I am truly grateful for the trust and confidence you have placed in me. I will remain a strong, fighting voice for you and your interests in the Georgia State Senate.”

Harbin was first elected to the Georgia Senate in 2014 and took office in January 2015. The 16th District includes Fayette, Spalding, Pike, and Lamar counties.

If re-elected, Harbin would begin another four-year term following the 2026 election.

