Pet of the Week- Chico, a goofball ready to make you laugh!

Once upon a time, Chico had a home. Some misfortunes caused Chico’s life to drastically change, and he has ended up at the shelter. After an initial period of adjustment, learning how to trust new humans, and becoming familiar with shelter routines, Chico begun to show his fun personality and goofy demeanor. This 2-year-old neutered male has stolen the hearts of many volunteers at the shelter. His excited energy to go for walks in the mornings, his playful nature, and his many…many…goofy faces are adorable.

His appearance has a slight resemblance to akitas but it is clear he is Mr. handsome, no matter what his DNA is. Chico is 59 lbs. and has recently discovered a love for being brushed or pampered. He also enjoys just chilling, people watching, and listening to humans telling him what a good boy he is. Chico is Weekend Warrior program approved, allowing him to leave the shelter for several days at a time with families or individuals who wish to see if the dog/family are a good fit for each other, or to give the dog a break from the shelter.

If you would like to meet Chico, visit him at the Fayette County Animal Shelter, located at 1131 Highway 74 South in Peachtree City, GA. The shelter is now open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Come meet Chico! He is ready for you