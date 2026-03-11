Pet of the Week: Pongo, a spotted friend with hypnotizing eyes.

Yes, you are right! You ARE seeing spots! That’s because Pongo has the most beautiful spotted pattern on his short hair coat! Even though his breed(s) is unknown, it is easy to entertain the idea of breed similarities, like dalmatians, pointers, or even cattle dog? But that is not all. He also has two different colored irises. Well, one brown eye, and one brown eye with a special blue freckle in it! Hypnotizing Heterochromia!

His looks are incredible, and his demeanor is fantastic as well. Many of the shelter volunteers who walk the dogs agree that he is smart, curious and attentive. He is always excited to explore the outdoors, to discover new places, and to play, play, play! No feline-friends for Pongo.

At just a little over 1 year old, this neutered 40 lbs. male is energetic, sweet, and Weekend Warrior Program approved at the shelter; meaning, he can leave the shelter for several days in order to find out if he/ family are a good fit, OR to give him a break from the shelter.

If you would like to meet friendly Pongo, you can visit him at the Fayette County Animal Shelter, located at 1131 Highway 74 South in Peachtree City. The shelter is now open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Come meet Pongo! His uniqueness is enchanting