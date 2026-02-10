Pet of the Week- Alana; a Smart, Loving, Curious Husky- Shepherd Mix

The Citizen
Pet of the Week- Alana; a Smart, Loving, Curious Husky- Shepherd Mix

The Citizen
Some dogs are made to be exclusively sofa companions, snoring the days away and waking up only for treats. But Alana has different plans! While she enjoys family down-time, head-rubs, treats, and car rides, she lives for walks, exploring the world, and playing time.

     Most likely a shepherd-husky mix, Alana enjoys cool weather and longer walks where she can explore new scents every day. Curious by nature and extremely smart, Alana has shown great trainability potential with volunteers and staff. She is a problem and puzzle solver; she can open her own wrapped dog treats!

     One blue eye and one brown eye, she weighs 45 lbs and is around 5 years old. Always ready for an adventure, jeep rides companion, hiking loyal partner, and kissing machine, Alana is just waiting for a home-sweet-home.

     If you would like to meet Alana, visit her at the Fayette County Animal Shelter, located at 1131 Highway 74 South in Peachtree City. The shelter is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Come meet Alana! She loves adventure.

