Pet of the Week- Daisy, a long-legged, fun-loving shepherd mix.

If Daisy could talk when she first sees humans in the mornings, she would say “Hi friend, good morning! Look, I brought you my blankie! Are you taking me for a walk? Thank you!!! Let me put my blankie down….Are we going to play? Let me grab my toy! Do you have treats? Where is my friend Mikey, can I go play with him?…Are we there yet? What is your name?…”

Yes, you guessed it, she is just a “baby”! Even though Daisy is a little over 1 year old, she is still pretty much just a big puppy. 70 lbs of lively, playfully loving, smart canine. Daisy is very friendly and loves playing with other dogs. She has had several “roommates” and loves learning-time with humans too.

Arriving at the shelter as a young puppy, she has grown learning, and continues to learn about socializing, good leash manners, routines, and good people. Her bubbly personality and infectious happiness make her a great Weekend Warrior program member.

Daisy might be the right fit for you if you are looking for an active, playful, cuddly, endearing, belly-rubs loving, pretty pooch that would love to show you how awesome she is!

Visit her at the Fayette County Animal Shelter, located at 1131 Highway 74 South in Peachtree City, GA. The shelter is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Come meet Daisy! She loves life!