Pet of the week: Andrew, a well-mannered, older tuxedo kitty

You could never tell Andrew ever lived as a stray cat; he almost acts like he has taken etiquette classes, and he is already wearing a tux! His excellent manners around people and other cats make him the perfect furry addition for families. Andrew is a larger tuxedo feline, with a shiny black coat and a smaller white marking on his neck. He likes to observe humans from a cozy blanket or bed, giving the casual slow blinks, like approving of the humans in front of him. He is tolerant and patient with the other resident cats in the free-roaming room at the shelter.

Andrew came in as a stray with his beautiful companion Angela. He is a laid back, easy going mature boy who would thrive in a calm and easy going home, or any older cat loving home. Ideally, Andrew would have a soft spot to rest, a full food bowl accessible all day ( as he likes to graze here and there), and some humans to pet him and tell him what a good boy he is.

If you are considering a shelter cat, Andrew would be a great candidate. He is neutered and ready to go home with an adopter.

Visit Andrew at the Fayette County Animal Shelter, located at 1131 Highway 74 South in Peachtree City. The shelter is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Come meet Andrew! He is easy and not hissy!