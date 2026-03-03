Whitewater High Robotics qualifies for Worlds

The Wildcats are headed back to Worlds. With another sterling performance at the Georgia VEX State Championship, Whitewater High School Robotics Team 33344C qualified for VEX Worlds.

The team of Justin Lin, James Darrow, Mason Klinger, and Humza Rahman made it to the finals at state to qualify. VEX Worlds will be held in St. Louis this April.

“Although a new set of faces, this is the team’s 5th straight year attending Vex Worlds. They will compete against the best Vex teams from nations around the world,” said coach Joel Cassell.