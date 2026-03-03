Dr. Jeffrey Daniel Schultz, 69, passed away surrounded by the love of his family, leaving behind a legacy of faith, service, wisdom, and quiet strength that will live on in all who knew him.

Jeff was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and from an early age embodied the steady character and humility that would define his life. He went on to become a respected Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon, dedicating his career to the care of others. He was deeply loved and respected within his professional community, both locally and nationwide. He taught, mentored, and generously shared his knowledge, always prioritizing his patients’ well-being – often spending extra time to ensure they felt cared for, understood, and at peace.

But titles and accolades never defined him. He was not a respecter of status or recognition, nor did he seek it for himself. It was enough for him to know he was doing good for others. His kindness and humility left a lasting impression on every life he touched. He had a rare gift – making every person feel important, seen, and valued, no matter who they were.

Above all else, Jeff was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. His family was his heart and his greatest joy. He is survived by his beloved wife, Sharon, and their children: Anna Katherine, John Karl, Jordan Daniel, Emily Iris, Maryellen Marie, and Lydia Jane. He also leaves behind his daughters-in-law, Tara and Abby Schultz, his son-in-law, Danny Azara, and his two grandchildren, Rosie Daniel and William Wilder.

He is further survived by his sister, Tracy (Jerry) and his brothers, Timothy (Nancy), and Karl (Alice).

Jeff was the quiet strength that guided his family. He did not speak often, but when he did, everyone listened – because his words carried wisdom, faith, and truth. His leadership was never loud, yet it was unwavering. His presence filled every room, not through volume, but through steadiness, love, and peace.

A man of deep faith, Jeff loved God and lived his life in service to Him. He guided his children to Christ daily – not only through his words, but through his actions, his integrity, and his example. His faith was the foundation of his life and the compass that directed his family.

Jeff loved his wife, Sharon, with a deep and abiding devotion that was evident to all who knew them. Their marriage was a true partnership rooted in faith, mutual respect, and unwavering commitment. She was the love of his life and his constant companion through every season. Together, they built a home filled with warmth, stability, laughter, and grace.

He was her steady protector and her greatest supporter. In turn, Sharon was his heart – the center of the family he worked so hard to provide for and cherish. Their love created the foundation upon which their children were raised: one grounded in faith, loyalty, compassion and strength. Through life’s joys and challenges – including his long and courageous battle with cancer – they stood side by side, leaning on one another with quiet strength and unwavering faith. His love for her was constant, gentle, and enduring – a love that will continue to surround her and their family always.

Jeff found joy in life’s simple and meaningful moments. He loved to laugh, enjoyed sports – especially cheering on his beloved Pittsburgh Steelers – and treasured time at Lake Martin. He was happiest anywhere his family was gathered. He loved when his favorite teams won, not just for the victory itself, but for what it represented: the power of perseverance, hard work, and the will to fight and overcome. Those victories reminded him of the battles he had faced in his own life – through cancer, through the loss of his father at a young age – and the strength it takes to keep going.

A hard-working man, he instilled that same work ethic and sense of responsibility in his children. He led by example, providing for his family and caring for them in every way a husband and father could. He did not need to be the center of attention – he was content simply being present with those he loved.

Jeff’s professional legacy lives on through the thousands of patients he served and the colleagues he mentored. One of the greatest honors of his life – and of his daughter Anna’s – was the opportunity to work side by side in their community, caring for patients together. Their partnership reflected both his deep love for his family and his unwavering commitment to his calling. The example he set – in skill, humility, and heart – will continue through the work she carries forward.

He was a loving and devoted husband, a remarkable father, a proud grandfather, and a skilled surgeon. His absence will be deeply felt, but his influence, faith, and love will continue to guide his family for generations to come.

We will miss his quiet presence more than words can express. Yet we see him everywhere – in our faith, in our values, in our work, and in the way we love one another.

His legacy lives on.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, March 5, 2026, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Peachtree City. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, at the funeral home.

We welcome you to provide your condolences, thoughts, and memories on our Tribute Wall.

Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Peachtree City, www.mowells.com