On Monday, February 23, 2026, we said goodbye “for now” to Agatha Juanita Black, our mom and matriarch of our family. We Know she left us to be with dad (Joe M. Black) for their 71st wedding anniversary, Tuesday the 24th. Mom is now dancing in dad’s arms and also enjoying a long-awaited emotional embrace from her son and our brother Terry (Joseph Terrel Black).

Other family members who are welcoming “Sissy” home are her siblings, Dorsey Norris, Pat Ray, Ronnie Norris, and Charlene Bell, along with her parents Albert Norris & Annie Hanner.

Mom or Gatha, Gater, Nan, or Miss A was definitely the matriarch of “Her Extended Family” which included Family & Everyone who knew and loved her. Gatha was one the most caring loving souls that we will ever know and who always was thinking and doing for others while only looking for a smile in return.

While she was a strong guiding force that kept everyone in line, who was an empathetic listener that provided compassionate advice, Gater also was a spitfire of a lady that loved, laughed and completely enjoyed life! Nan could out dance any of us and was always looking for the next grandchild to help her cut a rug.

Later in life, Miss A was an appreciative woman who also connected, respected, & thanked those who came to see her and especially the ones who took care of her on a daily basis.

Until we meet again all our love,

Tony, Tim, Toby, & “Her Extended Family”

Agatha is survived by her sons Tony Black (Susan), Tim Black (Janet), Toby Black (April), Grandchildren: Cathryn Maxey (Tim), Nathan Black (Dana), Chelsea Benson (Thomas), Cameron Black (Janelle), Davis Black (Meghan), Aaron Posner (Ashley), Leigh Bailey (Michael), Claire Hancock (Blake), Great Grandchildren: Peyton, McKenzie (Dylan), Riley, Donavon, Bella, Norman, Margot, Myers, David along with dozens of nieces, nephews and cousins.

The funeral service is scheduled for Friday February 27th, at 2:00pm in the Chapel of Mowell Funeral Home in Fayetteville. Visitation will occur prior to the service starting at 12:30. Agatha will be laid to rest at Camp Memorial Park, Fayetteville following the service.

The family would like to thank the wonderful people and caregivers at Azalea Estates who with their kindness and truly loving care are now part of our and her extended family.

We encourage you to leave your memories, condolences, and thoughts on our Tribute Wall at – www.mowells.com