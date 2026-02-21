Ronald “Ron” Smith, 80

Ronald “Ron” Smith, originally of Alton, Illinois, passed away on January 21, 2026. He was born on February 4, 1945, to Otto Smith, a World War II veteran, and Virginia (Rook) Smith.

Ron was the devoted husband of Denise (Ford) Smith, with whom he shared 46 years of marriage. Together they made their home primarily in Peachtree City, Georgia before semi-retiring in Orange Beach, Alabama.

He was the proud father of Chad Smith (wife Laura) of Peachtree City, Georgia, and the beloved “Pops” to his seven grandchildren—Caleb, Micah, Stephen, Hannah, Abby, Zack, and Naomi—and two great-grandchildren, Judah and Joanna.

He is also lovingly remembered by his brother- and sister-in-law, Dennis and Linda Ford; and by his brother- and sister-in-law, Jim and Rhonda Halford.

Ron honorably served in the United States Navy and later dedicated 12 years to law enforcement as a detective with the Alton Police Department and a member of the Major Case Squad of St. Louis. After leaving law enforcement, he enjoyed a thriving career in the private sector, and later he and his wife, Denise, built a successful business together in real estate.

Ron will be remembered for his warmth, integrity, dry sense of humor, and love of storytelling. He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, at Flat Creek Country Club in Peachtree City, Georgia. A reception will immediately follow the service, where family and friends are invited to gather, share memories, and honor Ron’s life together.

