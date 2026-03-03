County wrestlers compete at state

More than a dozen county wrestlers qualified to compete at the 2026 GHSA Traditional Wrestling State Championships. Six wrestlers in the boys division and one in the girls division finished top 5 in their weight class.

At Fayette County High, Jahsiah Battle placed 4th in the 165-pound class.

At McIntosh, Amir Mamadsaidov placed 2nd in the 175-lb class, and Joseph Patrie placed 3rd in the 190-lb class. Patrick Ward competed at 113, Kasen Standish at 132, John Maslowski at 157, and Jack Lavinder at 215.

At Sandy Creek, Tyson Penson placed 3rd in the 113-lb class, and Jayden Blake placed 5th in the 157-lb class. James Moran competed at 126, and Reid Gay competed at 132.

At Starr’s Mill, Devin Starr competed at 120, and Rocco Sweeney competed at 113.

At Whitewater, Noah Underwood placed 5th in the 285-lb class. Zayne Tillery competed at 165.

Carson Wingo of McIntosh placed 4th in the 130-lb class in the girls division.