Girls Flag Football League Brings Together Young Athletes Across Fayette, Coweta

The Fayette County Football girls flag football league wrapped up its second season May 3 with a championship matchup that highlighted the rapid growth of the sport among local elementary-aged athletes. The independent league, which is not affiliated with Fayette County Recreation or Peachtree City Recreation, brings together girls ages 7–11 from schools across Fayette and Coweta counties.

Players attended a preseason mini camp where they were evaluated on skills including flag pulling, speed, catching, and throwing before coaches conducted a draft for the elementary division. Teams included a wide range of experience levels, with rosters made up of first- through fifth-grade players.

For first-year coach Xavier Walton of 1st & Fabulous, the season became a lesson in development and perseverance. Walton said his team entered the year with only one player who had previous flag football experience, while several opposing teams returned multiple experienced players from the league’s inaugural season.

“Making it to the championship speaks on how the girls were able to learn and grow from March 1, our first game, until the final game on May 3,” Walton said. “The girls come from a variety of elementary schools because we have girls from Fayette County and Coweta County all coming out for the love of the game or wanting to learn more about the game of flag football.”

Semifinal showdown

The playoff action began with a dominant semifinal performance by 1st & Fabulous, which defeated The Party Animals 32–7 behind a strong defensive effort and four touchdowns from Viveca Tringale. Ella Bashakes added another touchdown, while Kyla Tringale and Bashakes each recorded interceptions. Emma Brooks scored the lone touchdown for The Party Animals.

The victory advanced 1st & Fabulous to the league championship after a season in which the team steadily improved despite its lack of prior experience.

Championship battle

The championship game featured 1st & Fabulous against The Flag Dragons in a matchup between two teams that had split their previous four meetings during the season.

After a scoreless first quarter dominated by defense, The Flag Dragons broke through in the second quarter when 8-year-old quarterback Blake Johnson set up the game’s first touchdown with a 40-yard run. Bella Jones scored on the drive, and Johnson added the extra point for a 7–0 lead.

Momentum continued to shift when Emerson Johnson intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown before adding another score prior to halftime. A late interception by Blake Johnson prevented 1st & Fabulous from answering before the break, giving The Flag Dragons a 20–0 halftime advantage.

Defenses controlled much of the third quarter, but The Flag Dragons added to their lead in the fourth. Emerson Johnson hauled in a key sideline reception to help set up another score, while Olivia Maxie added an extra-point reception. Bella Jones later capped the scoring with another touchdown as The Flag Dragons secured a 33–0 victory to claim the league championship.

Growing the game

Walton said the league’s continued growth reflects increasing interest in girls flag football throughout the area. Players from multiple schools and communities participated this season, united by a shared interest in learning and competing in the sport.

The season’s championship games capped off two months of competition and development for the young athletes, many of whom were playing organized football for the first time.