Fayette Chamber of Commerce Announces 2026 Cornhole Tournament: A Premier Evening of Competition and Community Connection

FAYETTEVILLE, GA – The Fayette Chamber of Commerce proudly announces the return of its highly anticipated annual Cornhole Tournament, taking place Thursday, May 14, 2026, at Line Creek Brewing Co. Bus Barn in Fayetteville, GA. This signature event brings together local professionals, community leaders, and residents for an energetic afternoon of friendly competition, networking, and outdoor fun.

As one of the county’s most unique engagement opportunities, the tournament serves as a dynamic bridge between the business community and the public. Attendees can expect a vibrant atmosphere filled with skill-based play, spirited team matchups, and meaningful interactions. With hundreds of participants and spectators anticipated, the event offers an unparalleled platform for local visibility and brand connection.

The tournament is made possible through the visionary support of our sponsors, whose commitment represents the gold standard of corporate citizenship. Their contributions provide the resources necessary to elevate the event to a professional grade of experience for all participants. Our cornerstone partners include Cooper Lighting Solutions, City of Hope Atlanta, Coweta–Fayette EMC, Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America, SIG, and Progressive Heating and Air.

In a major boost to the event’s reach and energy, the Chamber has also partnered with KB Sports Media and The Citizen. These media partners are doing more than reporting they are active architects of the event’s success. Through dynamic coverage, real-time updates, and dedicated storytelling, they ensure that every highlight, every underdog moment, and every victory is captured and shared with the community.

“The Fayette Chamber’s annual cornhole event is an excellent way for business organizations to build camaraderie, strengthen relationships with existing customers, and forge new connections with other community-minded professionals,” stated Fayette Chamber President Leonardo McClarty.

Registration is now open for teams, sponsors, and marketing opportunities. Businesses seeking to expand their local footprint can secure sponsorship packages or reserve a marketing tent to engage directly with attendees. Whether competing for the top prize or networking from the sidelines, the Cornhole Tournament remains the must attend community event of the season.

For details on team registration, remaining sponsorship opportunities, or event logistics, visit www.fayettechamber.org/cornholetournament or contact the Chamber office.

About the Fayette Chamber of Commerce

The Fayette Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to promoting business growth, community development, and a high quality of life in Fayette County. Through advocacy, education, and networking, the Chamber serves as the voice of the local business community.