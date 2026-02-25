Fayette County High shines at SkillsUSA regions

Fayette County High shines at SkillsUSA regions

Fayette County High students medaled at the SkillsUSA Region Championships, advancing to State.

Seven Tigers finished in the top 3 in their individual competitions to advance to the SkillsUSA State Leadership and Skills Conference (SLSC).  The Tigers’ region medalists are Cadence Hill (2nd place, Pin Design), Huzaifa Khan (2nd place, Automotive Service Technology), Wynton Purce (2nd place, Automotive Maintenance Light Repair), Hiba Sajid (2nd place, CPR/First Aid), Diamond Sinkfield (2nd place, T-Shirt Design), Ava Downes (3rd place, Advertising Design), and Jayla Heatley (3rd place, Job Interview).  In addition to individual successes, FCHS’s Broadcast News Team of Amariah Bowser, Matthew Furtch, Eloise Meyer, and Daniel Terrazas qualified for the 2026 SkillsUSA Video News Production competition, earning a #2 state ranking. The team will compete at SLSC in an effort to defend its 2025 state championship title.

Under the guidance of SkillsUSA advisors Diana Johnson, James Trask, and Ryan Peterson, students showcased exceptional technical skills, professionalism, and career readiness across a wide range of competitive events.

