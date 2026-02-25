Fayette County Elections and Voter Registration Announces Key Dates for 2026 Primary Election

Fayette County, GA – February 23, 2026 – The Fayette County Elections and Voter Registration Department reminds residents that May 19, 2026, is Election Day for the Primary Election. Primary elections play a critical role in determining the candidates who will represent each political party in the upcoming General Election.

Important Dates to Remember:

Voter Registration Deadline: April 20, 2026

First Day to Request an Absentee Ballot: March 2, 2026

Primary elections are an essential part of the democratic process, giving voters the opportunity to shape the choices they will see on the November ballot.

“Because the primary shapes the choices voters will see later in the year, we encourage residents to review their registration status early and make a plan to participate,” said Brieanna Garret, Director. Residents are encouraged to verify their voter registration status, make any necessary updates, and plan ahead to participate in this important election. For more information on polling locations, absentee ballot requests, and election details, visit fayettecountyga.gov/elections or contact the Elections and Voter Registration Department at 770-305-5408.