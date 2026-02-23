Judge Jason B. Thompson Announces Re-Election Campaign for Judge of State Court

(FAYETTE COUNTY) – Judge Jason B. Thompson announced Monday that he will run for re-election as Judge of State Court of Fayette County.

The nonpartisan election will be held on May 19, the same day as Republican and Democrat primary elections.

“As a State Court Judge, I have always focused on applying the law impartially and maintaining the integrity of the judicial process,” said Thompson. “I believe our community deserves a judge who brings experience and consistency to oversee complex cases and deliver the best results for us.”

“My priority has always been to serve this community with fairness and diligence,” Thompson added. “I look forward to building on the progress we’ve made, and I look forward to continuing to preside over Fayette County’s Accountability Courts such as our DUI/Drug Courts and the Veterans Treatment Court.”

Judge Thompson received his bachelor’s degree from Maryville College, and his law degree from Cumberland School of Law. He has served as State Court Judge for Fayette County since 2013. Jason is married to his wife, Alisha, and they have three children. They are members of Fayetteville First United Methodist Church. He is a product of the Fayette County school system, graduating from Fayette County High School in 1993.

Judge Thompson has been involved in our community as the past president of the Fayette County Bar Association, the past president of the Fayette County Youth Soccer League as well as the AFC Lightning Soccer Club, and has been a member of the Fayette County Development Authority.

For more information, visit www.KeepJudgeJBT.com